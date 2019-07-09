Enrollment in private schools rises 20% in 2017-18

Private education institutes in India are seeing rapid growth in student enrollment than the government schools. Despite high enrolling and monthly fees, parents prefer sending their kids to a private school.

Sarva Sikhya Abhiyan, India's flagship project to provide free and compulsory education to all children from the age of 6-14 years in order to achieve Universalisation of Elementary Education, has also failed to attract parents to send their children to a government school.

From 2013-14 till 2017-18, enrollment in a private school has seen a 20 percent growth, currently at 833 lakh children. And as the data suggests, this number is expected to go up.