Doctor's Day: India faces critical shortage of doctors; Bihar worst affected

Every year, July 1 is observed as Doctor's Day in the country to highlight the role of medical practitioners in the healthcare system. According to studies, India has less than one doctor for every 1,000 citizens, which is less than the World Health Organisation standard that prescribes a doctor population ratio of 1:1,000. The country also has a shortage medical professionals who are trained in administering antibiotics which is preventing patients from accessing live-saving medications.

Bihar ranks high on the list of states that face acute doctor shortage; there is only one doctor available for 28,391 patients in the state, while in the Delhi National Capital Region, there is one doctor available per 2,203 patients.