#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Data
Data

December MF data: Equity inflow bounces back; investors seek largecap safety

Updated : January 08, 2020 03:10 PM IST

The improvement is marked by 182% jump in multi-cap funds and a 61% jump in small-cap funds
The SIP contribution during December saw an acceleration after being stagnant for a while
December MF data: Equity inflow bounces back; investors seek largecap safety
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Rupee opens weaker at 72.02/$1 as tensions in Middle East escalate

Rupee opens weaker at 72.02/$1 as tensions in Middle East escalate

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV