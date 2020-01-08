Data
December MF data: Equity inflow bounces back; investors seek largecap safety
Updated : January 08, 2020 03:10 PM IST
The improvement is marked by 182% jump in multi-cap funds and a 61% jump in small-cap funds
The SIP contribution during December saw an acceleration after being stagnant for a while
