Chandrayaan-2 Launch: The countries that signed the moon treaty

The Agreement Governing the Activities of States on the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, also known as the Moon Treaty or Moon Agreement, was created in 1979 to establish a regime for use of the moon. Similar to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, it declares that the Moon should be used for peaceful purposes and for the benefit of the entire international community. It also seeks to avoid the Moon becoming a space for international conflict.

50 years on from Apollo 11's historic first manned mission to the Moon, what does the treaty look like today? It is generally considered a failed treaty because of it has not been ratified by any country that has or that currently engages in self-launched manned space exploration. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, the four states have signed the treaty - France, Guatemala, India and Romania. Another 18 countries are party to it.