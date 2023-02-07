homemarket Newsdata News

BLS International shares rise after ZMPL acquisition aids 92% revenue growth

BLS International shares rise after ZMPL acquisition aids 92% revenue growth

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 7, 2023 3:00:40 PM IST (Published)

The company's EBITDA jumped more than two-fold to Rs 66.3 crore from Rs 25.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Global outsourcing services provider BLS International shares climbed over 3 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company posted a 62 percent jump in its profit after tax (PAT) in the December quarter on a recovery in visa and consular business and higher contribution from its newly acquired entity Zero Mass Pvt. Ltd. (ZMPL).

Recommended Articles

View All

Delhi is one of the most populated cities prone to earthquakes in India — can it handle what Turkey couldn't

Feb 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

A look at Salman Rushdie’s Victory City and controversies surrounding the author

Feb 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Ways to save tax other than Section 80C with your home loan

Feb 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

From boyhood heartthrob to a serious musician

Feb 7, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

The company, which provides outsourcing services in visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, and e-visa domain along with retail services, reported a 92.9 percent growth in operational revenue in the December quarter at Rs 437.90 crore compared to Rs 227 crore in the year-ago quarter.


The company’s EBITDA jumped more than two-fold to Rs 66.3 crore from Rs 25.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Margins also improved to 15.1 percent as against 11.3 percent in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Profit after tax rose by 62 percent to Rs 45.84 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 28.3 crore a year ago.

Operating revenue was boosted by Zero Mass Pvt. Ltd. (ZMPL), which contributed Rs 42.2 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 40 crore in the September quarter.

BLS International announced the acquisition of business correspondent services provider ZMPL for Rs 120 crore in June last year. ZMPL operates the largest business correspondent network for the State Bank of India.

BLS International works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies, and Consulates to provide visas, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services.

Shares of BLS International are trading 3.23 percent higher at Rs 186.90.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BLS International

Previous Article

Kaynes Tech shares gain for eighth straight day, stock up 57% from IPO price

Next Article

Dhampur Sugar completes expansion of distillery capacity at Uttar Pradesh unit