Amazon's 21 million square meters of logistics space worldwide

On Sunday night, working conditions at Amazon's fulfillment centers came under the spotlight on HBO series "Last Week Tonight". For 20 minutes, host John Oliver delivered a blistering critique on the warehouse network which is pushing its employees to the limit, both physically and psychologically. Given the questions about conditions in the distribution centers, how many actually are there?

According to a list maintained by MWPVL International, Amazon has at least 21 million square meters of logistics space worldwide. The US has the most by far with 466 locations, both current and planned. India comes next on the list with 141 while there are 96 current and planned locations in the UK.