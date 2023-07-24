Here are two promising stock picks for potential upside momentum

Rahul Sharma's recommendations for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries and Lancer Container Lines provide investors with two potential opportunities for capitalizing on the current market trends.

In the dynamic world of stock markets, identifying potential winning stocks is a crucial task for investors. Rahul Sharma from Equity99, shared his insights on why Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries and Lancer Container Lines are his top selections for potential upside momentum.

Rahul Sharma believes that the sugar industry is currently witnessing a bullish trend, and his top pick from this sector is Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries. Trading around Rs 395 levels, this stock has caught the attention of investors due to its strong performance in previous quarters. Expectations are high for this quarter as well, making it an enticing choice for potential investors.

From a technical standpoint, the stock is showing encouraging signs, with a promising breakout visible on both daily and weekly charts. Rahul suggested that if the stock achieves a closing price of Rs 400 levels, it is likely to experience an upward momentum. He advises investors to seize this opportunity and take advantage of the risk and reward ratio that the stock offers.

To maximize returns, Rahul suggested placing the target for Dalmia Bharat Sugar at Rs 425, while keeping the stop loss at Rs 385.

Notably, the stock has already demonstrated impressive growth, with an increase of over 5 percent in the past month, further adding to its appeal for investors.

Moving away from the sugar sector, Rahul Sharma's second selection is Lancer Container Lines, a leading integrated logistics solution provider in the country. Currently trading around Rs 174-175, this stock has caught Rahul's attention due to its recent joint venture (JV) in Dubai, signaling its commitment to expanding its business horizons.

On a technical basis, the stock is displaying strong momentum, as evidenced by a flag and pole formation on daily charts and a rounding formation breakout on weekly charts. The presence of follow-up buying and improved volumes further reinforce its growth potential.

Rahul Sharma set the next target for Lancer Container Lines at Rs 200, with a recommended stop loss at Rs 165. This indicates a potential gain of over 14 percent, based on the current trading levels.

Notably, the stock has already witnessed a remarkable gain of more than 40 percent over the last month, underlining its ability to deliver impressive returns.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.