Dalmia Bharat in its FY23 annual report, has highlighted the company's long-term expansion plans and sustainability initiatives, according to Motilal Oswal. With an expected improvement in earnings, analysts expect the stock to trade at higher multiples.

Shares of cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd, which has gained 20 percent so far this year to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,289 on June 16, settled in the green in Tuesday's (June 20) trade. The scrip closed 0.33 percent higher at Rs 2,249.85 apiece on the NSE. The rally, however, may not be over yet. Investors can look to buy the stock now for a possible target price of Rs 2,550, suggesting an upside potential of 14 percent from the current market levels.

Live Tv

Loading...