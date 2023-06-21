3 Min(s) Read
Dalmia Bharat in its FY23 annual report, has highlighted the company's long-term expansion plans and sustainability initiatives, according to Motilal Oswal. With an expected improvement in earnings, analysts expect the stock to trade at higher multiples.
Shares of cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd, which has gained 20 percent so far this year to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,289 on June 16, settled in the green in Tuesday's (June 20) trade. The scrip closed 0.33 percent higher at Rs 2,249.85 apiece on the NSE. The rally, however, may not be over yet. Investors can look to buy the stock now for a possible target price of Rs 2,550, suggesting an upside potential of 14 percent from the current market levels.
According to Motilal Oswal, Dalmia Bharat, in its FY23 annual report, highlighted the company's long-term expansion plans — grinding capacity of 75 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) or 110-130 MTPA by FY27 or FY31; sustainability initiatives to improve profitability — reduction in clinker factor to 58.5 percent, rise in blended cement mix to 84 percent, increase in thermal substitution rate (TSR) to 17 percent and increase in renewable energy (RE) share to 29 percent (including RE share of grid electricity consumed); initiatives toward logistics optimisation; and maintaining leverage at a comfortable level — net debt-to EBITDA below two times.