With domestic equity benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes logging new closing highs on Friday and posting gains for the fourth week in a row, the mood on the Dalal Street is upbeat. The blue-chip Nifty index closed 0.74 percent higher at 18,826.00, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged 0.74 percent to settle at 63,384.58, as data from the US boosted bets that the Federal Reserve may be less hawkish than expected.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes rose, with high weightage financials leading gains after global brokerage Morgan Stanley said that large private banks remain in a sweet spot due to asset quality normalisation. The brokerage has identified ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank among its top sectoral picks.

The sustained buying by foreign portfolio investors has helped equity benchmark indices inch closer to their record highs. Therefore, this is one of the major factors that will largely guide the market and will be closely monitored.

Monsoon watch, FII flows

Besides, traders will keep a tab on the progress of monsoon rains, trends in global stocks, foreign funds' trading activity, and Bank of England’s interest rate decision. Investors will also track the movement of rupee against the US dollar and crude oil prices.

The overall rainfall activity is significantly below normal, as per the data shared by the Indian Meteorological Department. Rainfall since the beginning of June was lagging by 47 percent. The low rainfall is partly due to the El Nino phenomenon.

Analysts now expect the ongoing rally to sustain, albeit after a period of consolidation. "The consolidation phase will provide investors time to accumulate and be positioned for a rally, which could strengthen over next three to six months," said Kaizad Hozdar, investment advisor at TrustPlutus Wealth.

US markets to play a key role

"Going ahead, we feel the performance of the US markets will continue to play a key role. The US benchmark index, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), has finally ended a six-month long consolidation phase with a breakout while their broader indices and tech-heavy Nasdaq are already in full swing," said Religare Broking's Ajit Mishra.

"We need sustainability in the move to prompt other markets to take note and inch higher. We are now on the verge of making a new high after six months and indications are in the favor of prevailing tone to continue. However, the recent struggle in the banking pack may continue to cause intermediate volatility," Mishra said.

The analyst added: "We are eyeing the 19,100 mark in Nifty and expect 18,400-18,550 zone to offer the cushion in case of any profit taking. We thus recommend maintaining a 'buy on dips' approach and focusing on the sectors, which are trading in tandem with the benchmark. Needless to say, the continued outperformance of the midcap and smallcap speaks volumes about the prospects but one should stick only with the quality names and strictly avoid penny stocks."

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal expects the overall structure to remain positive with major events now behind. "All eyes would be on PM Modi’s visit to the US next week, as it would bring in cross-border agreements with a key focus on Defence. Sectors like Pharma, Healthcare, and Insurance companies would remain in focus after recovery was seen in monthly industry data," he noted.