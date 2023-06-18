By Meghna Sen

Investors will keep a tab on the progress of monsoon rains, trends in global stocks, foreign funds' trading activity, and Bank of England’s interest rate decision. Besides, the movement of rupee against the US dollar and crude oil prices will also be tracked

With domestic equity benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes logging new closing highs on Friday and posting gains for the fourth week in a row, the mood on the Dalal Street is upbeat. The blue-chip Nifty index closed 0.74 percent higher at 18,826.00, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged 0.74 percent to settle at 63,384.58, as data from the US boosted bets that the Federal Reserve may be less hawkish than expected.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes rose, with high weightage financials leading gains after global brokerage Morgan Stanley said that large private banks remain in a sweet spot due to asset quality normalisation. The brokerage has identified ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank among its top sectoral picks.