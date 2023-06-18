CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsD St week ahead: Global cues, progress of monsoon, FII flows to keep traders busy this week

D-St week ahead: Global cues, progress of monsoon, FII flows to keep traders busy this week

D-St week ahead: Global cues, progress of monsoon, FII flows to keep traders busy this week
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 18, 2023 2:25:10 PM IST (Updated)

Investors will keep a tab on the progress of monsoon rains, trends in global stocks, foreign funds' trading activity, and Bank of England’s interest rate decision. Besides, the movement of rupee against the US dollar and crude oil prices will also be tracked

With domestic equity benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes logging new closing highs on Friday and posting gains for the fourth week in a row, the mood on the Dalal Street is upbeat. The blue-chip Nifty index closed 0.74 percent higher at 18,826.00, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged 0.74 percent to settle at 63,384.58, as data from the US boosted bets that the Federal Reserve may be less hawkish than expected.

Live Tv

Loading...

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes rose, with high weightage financials leading gains after global brokerage Morgan Stanley said that large private banks remain in a sweet spot due to asset quality normalisation. The brokerage has identified ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank among its top sectoral picks.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X