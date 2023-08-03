Dabur Q1 profit up 3.5%, volume growth misses estimates; management says Dabur honey articles 'false and baseless'

Dabur Q1 Results: The company announced a 11 percent growth in its consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2023-24. Revenue crossed the Rs 3,000-crore mark for the first time in the first quarter, driven by strong double-digit growth in bothHPC and HC businesses. The Ql revenue growth stands at 13.3 percent on constant currency basis.

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India's management on Thursday said that reports claiming the presence of carcinogenic materials in its honey product are "false and baseless". "The article is completely baseless without any scientific evidence and it has absolutely no legal or any merit in the substance on where the research which analytical lab it is," said Mohit Malhotra of Dabur.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Malhotra said, "We stand by the purity of Dabur Honey and we the largest market leader not just in India, but in world. We export to around 100 odd countries and we conform with regulations of every country in the world, including FSSAI, which is a regulatory body in India and every single batch of honey dispatched from a factory premises complies to FSSAI parameters."

Dabur India reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 456.6 crore, compared to Rs 441 crore in the year-ago period. The profit figure was lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 465 crore.

