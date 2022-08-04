Dabur India shares turn negative ahead of results as margins likely to fall by 2%

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Dabur India Results: As per a CNBC-TV18 poll, the company's revenue is likely to grow 7.5 percent to Rs 2,808 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 2,611 crore during the same period last year.

Dabur India shares turned negative after surging a percent on Thursday, ahead of the announcement of the FMCG company's earnings for the first quarter of financial year 2023, due to be released later in the day.

The company is expected to see a mixed set of earnings with the revenue likely to grow at mid to high single-digit number, volume growth likely in mid single-digit number and operating margins expected to be lower by 200 basis points year-on-year. One basis point is one-hundredth of one percentage point.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) — a measure of the firm’s overall financial performance — is likely to decline 2.2 percent to Rs 540 crore from Rs 552.03 crore in the first quarter of FY22.

Margins are likely to come in at 19.2 percent as compared to 21 percent last year while profit after tax (PAT) is expected to grow marginally to Rs 440 crore against Rs 438.3 crore in Q1 FY22.

The company had reported a 21.98 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 294.34 crore for the March quarter. Its revenue from operations had grown 7.74 percent to Rs 2,517.81 crore, as against Rs 2,336.79 crore in March 2021.

Total expenses had gone up 9 percent to Rs 2,141.04 crore from Rs 1,969.54 crore YoY.

The food and beverage vertical which comprises of juices is expected to do extremely well in Q1 FY23 on account of a normal summer after two years of COVID-19 impact while home & personal care is also likely to see a strong growth mainly owing to price hikes. The healthcare business, however, may see a decline in revenue due to high base owing to demand during COVID-19 period.

Dabur India was trading 0.15 percent lower at Rs 568 per share on BSE at the time of writing.. The stock has gained 8.92 percent in the last one month while it has fallen 1.5 percent so far this year. The stock has underperformed the Sensex by 10.28 percent in the last one year.