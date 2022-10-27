Homemarket news

Dabur and Gland Pharma: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Dabur and Gland Pharma: Thursday's top brokerage calls

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

Mini

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Gland Pharma with a target price of Rs 2,748 on its shares while Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on Dabur with a target price of Rs 680 on its shares.

Gland Pharma |

Recommended Articles

View All

T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

IST6 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

IST5 Min(s) Read

Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

IST4 Min(s) Read

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Gland Pharma with a target price of Rs 2,748 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company reported a good recovery in its sales, but the margin looks disappointing.
Gland Pharma | CITI has a 'sell' call on Gland Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,920 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company reported decline in its margin due to increased competition.
Dabur India | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on Dabur with a target price of Rs 537 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter earning are largely in-line with expectations. The brokerage also added that company's growth in rural areas and healthcare segment is weak.
Dabur India | Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on Dabur with a target price of Rs 680 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's acquisition of spices brand is a significant boost for its ambition, but weak rural demand is a key risk.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

buy sell ideasDabur IndiaGland Pharma

Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today

Next Article

Stocks to watch: Dabur, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Cards, Anupam Rasayan and more