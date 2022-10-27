    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Dabur and Gland Pharma: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    Dabur and Gland Pharma: Thursday's top brokerage calls

    Dabur and Gland Pharma: Thursday's top brokerage calls
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Gland Pharma with a target price of Rs 2,748 on its shares while Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on Dabur with a target price of Rs 680 on its shares.

    Gland Pharma |

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Gland Pharma with a target price of Rs 2,748 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company reported a good recovery in its sales, but the margin looks disappointing.
    Gland Pharma | CITI has a 'sell' call on Gland Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,920 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company reported decline in its margin due to increased competition.
    Dabur India | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on Dabur with a target price of Rs 537 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter earning are largely in-line with expectations. The brokerage also added that company's growth in rural areas and healthcare segment is weak.
    Dabur India | Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on Dabur with a target price of Rs 680 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's acquisition of spices brand is a significant boost for its ambition, but weak rural demand is a key risk.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    buy sell ideasDabur IndiaGland Pharma

    Previous Article

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today

    Next Article

    Stocks to watch: Dabur, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Cards, Anupam Rasayan and more

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng