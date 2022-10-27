Dabur and Gland Pharma: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Mini
Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Gland Pharma with a target price of Rs 2,748 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company reported a good recovery in its sales, but the margin looks disappointing.
Gland Pharma | CITI has a 'sell' call on Gland Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,920 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company reported decline in its margin due to increased competition.
Dabur India | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on Dabur with a target price of Rs 537 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's second quarter earning are largely in-line with expectations. The brokerage also added that company's growth in rural areas and healthcare segment is weak.
Dabur India | Goldman Sachs has a 'buy' call on Dabur with a target price of Rs 680 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's acquisition of spices brand is a significant boost for its ambition, but weak rural demand is a key risk.
