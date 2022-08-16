D-Street Week Ahead: FII flows, macro data and global cues likely to influence market

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini With the corporate earnings season behind, the focus on Dalal Street is likely to shift to global cues. Investors globally will look out to minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting for more clarity on the course of COVID-era interest rates ahead.

With the corporate earnings season gone, the focus on Dalal Street will be on global cues this week with the minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting due on Wednesday. Back home, an official reading on wholesale inflation — or the rate of increase in wholesale prices — will be on investors' radar for gauging the health of the economy.

"A close eye will be kept on the Fed's projections and discussions of inflation and recession. The market will also attempt to interpret the timeline for future rate hikes," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives at Samco Securities.

The week that was

Last week, the Sensex and the Nifty50 climbed up almost two percent each, their fourth back-to-back weekly gains and largest winning streak in a year.

A total of 30 stocks in the Nifty50 basket clocked weekly gains.

UPL, Coal India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC and Bajaj Finserv — rising between 3.8 percent and 7.8 percent for the week — were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Divi's, Tata Consumer, Britannia, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Apollo Hospitals and Cipla — declining between 1.7 percent and 4.2 percent — were the worst hit blue-chip stocks.

Broader markets also reflected the gains in the headline indices.

Index Weekly change (%) Nifty Midcap 100 1.8 Nifty Smallcap 100 1.1

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning Aug 16:

DOMESTIC CUES

Macroeconomic data

Official data on wholesale inflation in the country is due on Tuesday.

FII activity

The flow of institutional investors' money will remain in focus on Dalal Street.

GLOBAL CUES