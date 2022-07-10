Cross
D-Street Week Ahead: Corporate earnings, macro data, global cues likely to influence market

By Sandeep Singh
Corporate earnings and macroeconomic data from the domestic as well as global markets will influence Dalal Street this week.

Financial results, macroeconomic data and foreign fund flows will be at the centre stage on Dalal Street this week, after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) — India's largest software services exporter — kicked off the corporate earnings season last week.
Globally, any wild moves in crude oil prices, a key inflation reading from the world's largest economy and commentary by major central bankers will be tracked closely for clues on the pace of hikes in COVID-era interest rates and its impact on growth.
The week that was
Last week, Indian equity benchmarks surged 3 percent backed by gains across sectors in their best weekly performance in nearly two months. It was the third back-to-back weekly gain for both headline indices.
A total of 43 stocks in the Nifty50 basket rose for the week.
Tata Motors, Britannia, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid and Tata Consumer — rising 6-7 percent — were also among the top blue-chip gainers.
All sectors participated in the upmove, with PSU banking, consumer, and banking stocks at the forefront.
Broader markets also mirrored the gain in main indices.
IndexWeekly change (%)
Nifty Midcap 1004
Nifty Smallcap 1003
The road ahead
The corporate earnings season is likely to remain on investors' radar for the next few weeks. Besides, macroeconomic data from the domestic as well as global markets will be tracked closely.
"The inflationary problem is not just restricted to the West. Indian inflation numbers back home will keep the market busy," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives at Samco Securities.
"Management commentary on the future earnings growth trajectory will be of interest to D-Street participants... Investors are advised to be careful and cautious in their decisions," he said.
Technical view
One can expect a further rebound in the Nifty50 index this week, according to Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.
"The index could test the 16,500 zone while the 15,650-15,900 band would provide a cushion in case of a dip," he said.
Mishra prefers auto and FMCG pockets and suggests nibbling selectively in the banking and financial spaces. He sees some rebound in energy and metal stocks but is of the view that the overall structure of the market remains weak. 
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning July 11:
DOMESTIC CUES
Corporate earnings
DateCompany
July 11Spandana Sphoorty
July 12HCL Tech, Delta Corp, Anand Rathi Wealth
July 13Mindtree, Tata Metaliks
July 14ACC, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Tata Elxsi, Tata Steel Long Products, Angel One
July 15JSPL, L&T Technology Services, Federal Bank
July 16HDFC Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
Macroeconomic data
Separate data sets on consumer inflation and industrial production in the country are due on Tuesday.
Data on wholesale inflation will be released on Thursday.
FII activity
Investors will continue to monitor the flow of institutional money closely.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 2,218.4 crore last week, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), on the other hand, made net purchases of Rs 3,910.3 crore.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Dr Reddy'sJuly 11Final dividend Rs 30-
GMM PfaudlerJuly 11Bonus issue 2:1July 12
Persistent SystemsJuly 11Final dividend Rs 11-
Avadh Sugar & EnergyJuly 12Dividend Rs 10-
RECJuly 12Final dividend Rs 4.8July 13
Seshasayee Paper & BoardsJuly 12Final dividend Rs 2.5-
Steel ExchangeJuly 12Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1July 13
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMCJuly 13Final dividend Rs 5.85July 14
Magadh Sugar & EnergyJuly 13Dividend Rs 6.5-
Shree CementJuly 13Final dividend Rs 45July 14
VST IndustriesJuly 13Dividend Rs 140-
Adani EnterprisesJuly 14Final dividend Re 1July 15
Adani PortsJuly 14Final dividend Rs 5July 15
Apex Frozen FoodsJuly 14Final dividend Rs 2.5-
Arihant CapitalJuly 14Final dividend Re 0.15-
Ashok LeylandJuly 14Dividend Re 1-
Adani Total GasJuly 14Final dividend Re 0.25July 15
AtulJuly 14Dividend Rs 25-
Bharat ForgeJuly 14Final dividend Rs 5.5July 15
BoschJuly 14Special dividend Rs 100-
BoschJuly 14Final dividend Rs 110-
BirlasoftJuly 14Share buybackJuly 15
BirlasoftJuly 14Final dividend Rs 3July 15
Coromandel InternationalJuly 14Final dividend Rs 6-
LupinJuly 14Final dividend Rs 4July 15
M&MJuly 14Dividend Rs 11.55-
Piramal EnterprisesJuly 14Final dividend Rs 33July 15
Route MobileJuly 14Final dividend Rs 2July 15
RPG Life SciencesJuly 14Final dividend Rs 9.6July 15
Sasken TechJuly 14Final dividend Rs 13-
TCSJuly 14Interim dividend Rs 8July 16
Zensar TechJuly 14Final dividend Rs 3.5July 15
Zydus WellnessJuly 14Final dividend Rs 5July 15
UTI AMCJuly 15Final dividend Rs 21-
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
July 11Fed official John  Williams to speak
July 12Fed official Tom Barkin to speakEurozone economic sentiment data, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey to speak
July 13Inflation data, crude oil stockpiles data, Fed Beige BookUK GDP data, UK manufacturing output data, Germany inflation data, France inflation data, Eurozone industrial production dataChina trade data
July 14Jobless claims data, Fed official Christopher Waller to speakJapan industrial production data
July 15Retail sales data, industrial production data, Fed official Raphael Bostic to speakGermany wholesale inflation dataChina GDP, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment data; Hong Kong business confidence data
 
First Published:  IST
