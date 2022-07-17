Homemarket news

D-Street Week Ahead: Corporate earnings, global cues, rupee likely to influence market

D-Street Week Ahead: Corporate earnings, global cues, rupee likely to influence market

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Corporate earnings and key interest rate decisions by major central banks will be at centrage on Dalal Street this week. A slew of blue-chip earnings are due this week, including Reliance, Wipro, UltraTech, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Corporate earnings, global cues including key interest rate decisions by major central banks and any wild movement in crude oil, and foreign institutional flows will likely dictate the trend on Dalal Street this week. The rupee —  which has hit a series of lows against the US dollar — will continue to be on investors' radar.
Investors will return to trade on Monday reacting to HDFC Bank's financial results announced during the weekend. A slew of blue-chip earnings are due this week, including Reliance, Wipro, UltraTech, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.
The week that was
Last week, Indian equity benchmarks fell more than one percent — halting a three-week winning run — dragged by IT shares though gains in auto and pharma lent some support. The Nifty IT — which tracks the performance of 10 major software exporters in the country including TCS, Infosys and Wipro — suffered its worst weekly cut in a month. The IT index also fell after three back-to-back weekly gains.
A total of 25 stocks in the Nifty50 basket rose for the week.
 
 
Broader markets were a mixed bag at the end of the week.
IndexWeekly change (%)
Nifty Midcap 1001.3
Nifty Smallcap 100-0.1
The road ahead
"Investors will continue to monitor quarterly earnings and the movement in the rupee. The key global events this week include an EU inflation reading and ECB's interest rate decision," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.
Technical view
Samco Securities' Head of Market Perspectives, Apurva Sheth, believes the market continues to be oversold.
He expects the Nifty50 to remain above 15,800. "It may even approaching the 17,000 zone. The current levels of immediate support and resistance are at 15,500 and 16,300 respectively," he said.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning July 18:
DOMESTIC CUES
Corporate earnings
DateCompany
July 18Bank of Maharashtra
July 19Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, L&T Finance Holdings, Rallis, Polycab
July 20Wipro, Havells, IndusInd, Gland Pharma, CEAT, Tata Communications
July 21CSB Bank, JSW Energy, Mphasis, Persistent, Crisil, Can Fin Homes, Cyient, Happiest Minds, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI Bank, IndiaMART InterMESH, PVR
July 22Reliance Industries, UltraTech, Bandhan, Coforge, HDFC AMC, JSW Steel, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Mahindra CIE
July 23Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank
FII activity
The flow of institutional investors' money will remain in focus on Dalal Street.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 5,916 crore last week, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), on the other hand, made net purchases to the tune of Rs 2,146 crore.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord dateBC Start Date
Blue Dart18-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 35-20-Jul-22
Laxmi Organic Industries18-Jul-22Final dividend Re 0.719-Jul-22
Swastika Investmart18-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 2-20-Jul-22
Aegis Logistics19-Jul-22Final dividend Re 0.520-Jul-22
Federal Bank19-Jul-22Final dividend Re 1.8-21-Jul-22
Goodricke Group19-Jul-22Dividend Rs 320-Jul-22
Granules19-Jul-22Final dividend Re 0.75-21-Jul-22
Grindwell Norton19-Jul-22Dividend Rs 12-21-Jul-22
HCL Tech19-Jul-22Interim dividend Rs 1020-Jul-22
Heranba Industries19-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 2-21-Jul-22
Karur Vysya Bank19-Jul-22Dividend Re 1.6-21-Jul-22
Mahindra Lifespace19-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 2-21-Jul-22
Dollar Industries20-Jul-22Dividend Rs 3-22-Jul-22
M&M Financial20-Jul-22Dividend Rs 3.6-22-Jul-22
NOCIL20-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 3-22-Jul-22
Novartis20-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 10-22-Jul-22
Orient Cement20-Jul-22Final dividend Re 1.75-22-Jul-22
Tata Metaliks20-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 8-22-Jul-22
Tube Investments20-Jul-22Final dividend Re 1.5-22-Jul-22
V-Guard Industries20-Jul-22Final dividend Re 1.3-22-Jul-22
Angel One21-Jul-22Interim dividend Rs 7.6522-Jul-22
Blue Start21-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 1022-Jul-22
Carborundum Universal21-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 2-25-Jul-22
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company21-Jul-22Final dividend Re 0.7-25-Jul-22
Dabur21-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 2.7-25-Jul-22
Dhanuka Agritech21-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 6-23-Jul-22
HG Infra Engineering21-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 122-Jul-22
Intellect Design Arena21-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 2.522-Jul-22
L&T21-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 2222-Jul-22
Mahindra Logistics21-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 2-23-Jul-22
Minda Corporation21-Jul-22Final dividend Re 0.7-25-Jul-22
Tech Mahindra21-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 15-23-Jul-22
Tech Mahindra21-Jul-22Special dividend Rs 15-23-Jul-22
Thermax21-Jul-22Dividend Rs 922-Jul-22
TTK Prestige21-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 3.5-23-Jul-22
Bajaj Consumer Care22-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 4-26-Jul-22
Godrej Agrovet22-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 9.5-26-Jul-22
Goodyear22-Jul-22Final dividend Rs 20-26-Jul-22
Goodyear22-Jul-22Special dividend Rs 80-26-Jul-22
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
July 18BoE Member Michael Saunders to speak
July 19UK unemployment data, Eurozone construction and inflation data, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to speakHong Kong unemployment rate
July 20Fed official Lael Brainard to speak, crude oil stockpiles data, home sales dataUK inflation data, Eurozone consumer confidence data
July 21Jobless claims dataECB interest rate decision, ECB President Christine Lagarde to speak, France business confidence dataBank of Japan interest rate decision, Hong Kong inflation data
July 22Manufacturing and services PMI dataUK retail sales, France services and manufacturing PMI data, Germany services and manufacturing PMI data, Eurozone services and manufacturing PMI dataJapan inflation data, Japan manufacturing and services PMI data

