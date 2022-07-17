D-Street Week Ahead: Corporate earnings, global cues, rupee likely to influence market

Corporate earnings, global cues including key interest rate decisions by major central banks and any wild movement in crude oil, and foreign institutional flows will likely dictate the trend on Dalal Street this week. The rupee — which has hit a series of lows against the US dollar — will continue to be on investors' radar.

Investors will return to trade on Monday reacting to HDFC Bank's financial results announced during the weekend. A slew of blue-chip earnings are due this week, including Reliance, Wipro, UltraTech, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

The week that was

Last week, Indian equity benchmarks fell more than one percent — halting a three-week winning run — dragged by IT shares though gains in auto and pharma lent some support. The Nifty IT — which tracks the performance of 10 major software exporters in the country including TCS, Infosys and Wipro — suffered its worst weekly cut in a month. The IT index also fell after three back-to-back weekly gains.

A total of 25 stocks in the Nifty50 basket rose for the week.

Broader markets were a mixed bag at the end of the week.

Index Weekly change (%) Nifty Midcap 100 1.3 Nifty Smallcap 100 -0.1

The road ahead

"Investors will continue to monitor quarterly earnings and the movement in the rupee. The key global events this week include an EU inflation reading and ECB's interest rate decision," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.

Technical view

Samco Securities' Head of Market Perspectives, Apurva Sheth, believes the market continues to be oversold.

He expects the Nifty50 to remain above 15,800. "It may even approaching the 17,000 zone. The current levels of immediate support and resistance are at 15,500 and 16,300 respectively," he said.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning July 18:

DOMESTIC CUES

Corporate earnings

Date Company July 18 Bank of Maharashtra July 19 Ambuja Cements, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, L&T Finance Holdings, Rallis, Polycab July 20 Wipro, Havells, IndusInd, Gland Pharma, CEAT, Tata Communications July 21 CSB Bank, JSW Energy, Mphasis, Persistent, Crisil, Can Fin Homes, Cyient, Happiest Minds, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI Bank, IndiaMART InterMESH, PVR July 22 Reliance Industries, UltraTech, Bandhan, Coforge, HDFC AMC, JSW Steel, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Mahindra CIE July 23 Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank

FII activity

The flow of institutional investors' money will remain in focus on Dalal Street.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 5,916 crore last week, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), on the other hand, made net purchases to the tune of Rs 2,146 crore.

Corporate action

Company Ex date Purpose Record date BC Start Date Blue Dart 18-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 35 - 20-Jul-22 Laxmi Organic Industries 18-Jul-22 Final dividend Re 0.7 19-Jul-22 Swastika Investmart 18-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 2 - 20-Jul-22 Aegis Logistics 19-Jul-22 Final dividend Re 0.5 20-Jul-22 Federal Bank 19-Jul-22 Final dividend Re 1.8 - 21-Jul-22 Goodricke Group 19-Jul-22 Dividend Rs 3 20-Jul-22 Granules 19-Jul-22 Final dividend Re 0.75 - 21-Jul-22 Grindwell Norton 19-Jul-22 Dividend Rs 12 - 21-Jul-22 HCL Tech 19-Jul-22 Interim dividend Rs 10 20-Jul-22 Heranba Industries 19-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 2 - 21-Jul-22 Karur Vysya Bank 19-Jul-22 Dividend Re 1.6 - 21-Jul-22 Mahindra Lifespace 19-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 2 - 21-Jul-22 Dollar Industries 20-Jul-22 Dividend Rs 3 - 22-Jul-22 M&M Financial 20-Jul-22 Dividend Rs 3.6 - 22-Jul-22 NOCIL 20-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 3 - 22-Jul-22 Novartis 20-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 10 - 22-Jul-22 Orient Cement 20-Jul-22 Final dividend Re 1.75 - 22-Jul-22 Tata Metaliks 20-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 8 - 22-Jul-22 Tube Investments 20-Jul-22 Final dividend Re 1.5 - 22-Jul-22 V-Guard Industries 20-Jul-22 Final dividend Re 1.3 - 22-Jul-22 Angel One 21-Jul-22 Interim dividend Rs 7.65 22-Jul-22 Blue Start 21-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 10 22-Jul-22 Carborundum Universal 21-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 2 - 25-Jul-22 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company 21-Jul-22 Final dividend Re 0.7 - 25-Jul-22 Dabur 21-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 2.7 - 25-Jul-22 Dhanuka Agritech 21-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 6 - 23-Jul-22 HG Infra Engineering 21-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 1 22-Jul-22 Intellect Design Arena 21-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 2.5 22-Jul-22 L&T 21-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 22 22-Jul-22 Mahindra Logistics 21-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 2 - 23-Jul-22 Minda Corporation 21-Jul-22 Final dividend Re 0.7 - 25-Jul-22 Tech Mahindra 21-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 15 - 23-Jul-22 Tech Mahindra 21-Jul-22 Special dividend Rs 15 - 23-Jul-22 Thermax 21-Jul-22 Dividend Rs 9 22-Jul-22 TTK Prestige 21-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 3.5 - 23-Jul-22 Bajaj Consumer Care 22-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 4 - 26-Jul-22 Godrej Agrovet 22-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 9.5 - 26-Jul-22 Goodyear 22-Jul-22 Final dividend Rs 20 - 26-Jul-22 Goodyear 22-Jul-22 Special dividend Rs 80 - 26-Jul-22

GLOBAL CUES

Date US Europe Asia July 18 BoE Member Michael Saunders to speak July 19 UK unemployment data, Eurozone construction and inflation data, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to speak Hong Kong unemployment rate July 20 Fed official Lael Brainard to speak, crude oil stockpiles data, home sales data UK inflation data, Eurozone consumer confidence data July 21 Jobless claims data ECB interest rate decision, ECB President Christine Lagarde to speak, France business confidence data Bank of Japan interest rate decision, Hong Kong inflation data July 22 Manufacturing and services PMI data UK retail sales, France services and manufacturing PMI data, Germany services and manufacturing PMI data, Eurozone services and manufacturing PMI data Japan inflation data, Japan manufacturing and services PMI data