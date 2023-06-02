English
IT stock rallies 82% this year — what's behind Cyient's spectacular rise?

By Reema Tendulkar   | Surabhi Upadhyay   | Meghna Sen  Jun 2, 2023 7:24:16 PM IST (Updated)

The stock climbed 10 percent in trade today to hit a record high. This was the third straight day of rise for the stock. Cyient shares zoomed 83 percent in the last one year, as against 2.5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex, and just 2-3 percent in the Nifty IT index this year.

Shares of IT company Cyient Ltd rallied as much as 10 percent in trade today (June 2)  to hit a record high of Rs 1,507.70 apiece on BSE, taking their winning streak to third day amid high volumes. The stock has been rising ever since the IT firm fixed record date for final dividend. On Friday, June 2, the scrip settled more than 6 percent higher at Rs 1,461 apiece on the NSE.

The stock has zoomed 83 percent in the last one year, against 2.5 percent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex, and just 2-3 percent in the Nifty IT index this year. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Cyient shares climbed 79 percent.
There has also been an optimism over the Cyient's business prospects. While announcing the quarterly results in April, the IT firm also gave a positive guidance, expecting financial year (FY) 2023-24 consolidated services revenue growth to be in the range of 15-20 percent year-on-year (YoY) in constant currency (CC) terms.
