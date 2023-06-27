Cyient DLM IPO opens today; grey market premium is at Rs 95 — should you subscribe?

Given Cyient DLM's rich valuation and strong growth potential, several analysts have given a 'Subscribe' rating to the public offer for listing gains and long term

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mysuru-headquartered Cyient DLM, an integrated electronics manufacturer, kicked off for subscription on Tuesday and the public bidding will conclude on June 30. The company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 95 in the unlisted markets. This is nearly 36 percent higher than the upper end of the issue price.

Cyient DLM would sell its shares in the price band of Rs 250-265 apiece, which is entirely a fresh equity issue of shares of up to Rs 592 crore.

Considering the upper band of Rs 265, the public offer is planning for a market capitalisation of Rs 2,102 crore based on FY23 earnings, while P/E (price-earnings) stands at 66 times. This compares with listed peers such as Avalon Technologies, Syrma SGS Technology, Kaynes Technology, and DCX Systems, which are trading between range of 35-95 times.

Investors who intend to invest in the offer can bid for a minimum of 56 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

The company has reserved equity shares aggregating up to Rs 15 crore for subscription for eligible employees, who will get a discount of Rs 15 apiece for the issue. About 75 percent of the net offer is reserved for the qualified institutional bidders (QIB) portion, 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NII) category and remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

Given the company's rich valuation and strong growth potential, analysts have given a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue for listing gains and long term.

Here's what analysts recommend —

Arihant Capital: Subscribe for listing gains

At the upper band of Rs 265, the issue is valued at a PE (price earnings) of 34.2 times based on FY23 EPS (earnings per share). The brokerage has recommended 'Subscribe for listing gains' for this issue.

Reliance Securities: Subscribe

Considering the strong business prospects, healthy financials, diversified product mix, tailwinds on the back of solutions-oriented approach, client-focused service and track record of reliability, Reliance Securities has a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue.

Canara Bank Securities: Subscribe for listing gains and long term

Analysts at Canara Bank Securities said the company plans to strengthen its core capabilities by taking more B2S (Business to Supplier) contracts that would help Cyient deepen the expertise thereby maintaining long term relationships, creating a high barrier to entry to the competitors. As the company caters across the value chain, it also would help diversify its capabilities in the future.

As per FY23, the company is attractively valued and the brokerage recommends 'Subscribe' for listing gains and long term.

Mehta Equities: Subscribe for long term

With improved market sentiments, Prashant Tapse of Mehta Equities has advised allotted investors to book partial profits if there are any listing gains of over 25 percent. "Based on the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry demand and growth in the recent performance, the issue draws a lot of attention due to promoter’s parentage backup, hence considering industrial and company's growth rationale, we recommend investors to subscribe to the IPO for the long term," the analyst noted.

Stoxbox: Subscribe

Analysts at Stoxbox advises cash surplus investors to park funds for long-term rewards. "On the upper end of the price band, the issue will be valued at 34.2 times FY23 EPS (earnings per share) which we believe is fairly priced. We, thus, recommend a 'Subscribe' rating for the issue," said Stoxbox in a note.

Cyient DLM raises Rs 260 cr from anchor investors

Cyient DLM has raised Rs 259.64 crore from 20 anchor investors ahead of its IPO opening on Tuesday. According to a company release, eight domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 11 schemes.

The anchor book saw participation from several marquee investors, including Nippon Life India Small Cap, ICICI Prudential, HDFC MF, Tata Infrastructure Fund, Societe Generale, LIC MF, Amansa Holdings, DSP India, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Edelweiss MF, Founders Collective Fund, Catamaran EKAM, Vikasa India, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, and Kotak MF.

Objects of the issue

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards the following purposes:

1) Repayment/ prepayment, of certain of the borrowings

2) Funding incremental working capital requirements

3) Funding capital expenditure of the company

4) Achieving inorganic growth through acquisitions

5) General corporate purposes

Key risks

It is heavily dependent on its key customers for revenues. Its top 10 customers constituted 91.1 percent of its total revenue from operations for FY23.

The company is heavily dependent on its suppliers and yet it does not enter into definite term agreements with its suppliers.

It has significant exposure to currency fluctuation as the company earns more than 50 percent of its revenues from other countries.

Margins may rise to 15% in next 3 years

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday, Krishna Bodanapu, Chairman of Cyient said the company's margins should rise to 12 percent in the next 12 to 18 months and 13 to 15 percent margins in the next two to three years.

"We have made a lot of investments in the last year, especially with leadership, with supply chain, with technology, etc. So, we should come back to that 12 percent within the next 12-18 months. Then we have a runway based on further supply chain optimisation, utilisation, given that we are running at about 1/3 capacity, etc. There is a number of levers that are there, that will help us to get to 13 to 15 percent margins in the next 24 months," Bodanapu said.

Financials

During FY21-23, Cyient's revenue/EBITDA/PAT has grown at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 15 percent/18 percent/4 percent. For FY23, its revenue was at Rs 8,320 million while EBITDA stood at Rs 878 million.

EBIDTA margin has consistently remained in the 10-12 percent range over FY21-23. PAT during FY21, FY22 and FY23 stood at Rs 293 million, Rs 398 million and Rs 317 million, respectively. Return ratios are strong with average return on equity (ROE)/return on capital employed (ROCE) of 48 percent/13.4 percent during FY21-23. Average Net Asset Turnover during FY21-23 was at 4.3 times.

Listed IT company Cyient is the promoter of the company. Cyient holds a 92.84 percent stake in its subsidiary, while Amansa Investments has a 7.16 percent stake.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Cyient DLM plans to finalise the allotment of shares on July 5 and refunds will be initiated on July 6. The shares of the company will list on exchanges likely by July 10.