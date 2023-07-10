Bumper listing! Cyient DLM shares list at a premium of 52% on NSE

By Meghna Sen

A day ahead of its listing, shares of Cyient DLM were on a roll in the unlisted market. The grey market premium (GMP) of Cyient DLM has risen following the stellar listing of the ideaForge Technology on Friday. Last heard, shares of Cyient DLM were commanding a premium of Rs 150-155 per share in the grey market.

Shares of electronics manufacturing services and solutions provider Cyient DLM listed at a healthy premium of 52 percent at Rs 403 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's trade. Meanwhile, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) it debuted at a 51 percent premium or Rs 401, as against its issue price of Rs 265.

