Analysts believe investors who are looking for short-term gains may want to consider applying for both Ideaforge and Cyient DLM IPOs but those who are looking for long-term gains may want to focus on Cyient DLM

The initial public offering (IPO) of Cyient DLM, a unit of Information Technology (IT) services firm Cyient Ltd, will open for subscription on Tuesday (June 27). The issue will remain open for bidding till Friday, 30 June, 2023. Ahead of the opening, the company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 95 in the unlisted market, according to market observers.

The company is offering its shares in the range of Rs 250-265 apiece, and at the upper end of the price band , it is aiming to raise Rs 592 crore at a valuation of Rs 2,100 crore.

The electronic manufacturing services provider company has already raised Rs 108 crore by selling 4.08 million shares to Amansa Investments at Rs 265 apiece.

Should you bid?

Based on the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry demand and growth in the recent performance, the issue draws a lot of attention due to promoter's parentage backup; hence considering industrial and companies growth rationales, analysts at Mehta Equities have recommended investors to 'Subscribe' to the offer for long-term perspective.

"Also, with the improved market sentiments if we get any listing gains over and above 25 percent, we recommend allotted investors to book profits," the analysts noted.

Cyient DLM is a provider of data management solutions that is benefiting from the increasing adoption of digital technologies by businesses. The company has a strong track record of growth and is well-positioned for future growth.

"Investors who are looking for short-term gains may want to consider applying for both Ideaforge and Cyient DLM IPOs. However, investors who are looking for long-term gains may want to focus on Cyient DLM," said Anubhuti Mishra, equity research analyst at Swastika Investmart.

The Indian manufacturing sector's contribution has increased from 16 percent to over 18 percent in the last 10 years, which has been driven by initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and other sector-specific initiatives. CDL aims to benefit from such incentives through its expansion for electronics manufacturing, said analysts at HDFC Securities.

Investors must place bids for at least 56 shares and in multiples of 56. Three-fourths of the net issue has been set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional bidders and remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

The offer is completely a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 592 crore, reduced from Rs 740 crore earlier. As this is a fresh issue and there is no offer for sale (OFS), Cyient DLM can use the entire proceeds of the IPO.

The net proceeds are earmarked for capex, debt payments, acquisitions, and general corporate purposes, according to its red herring prospectus. Axis Capital and JM Financial Ltd are managing the issue while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

Anchor bidding

The subscription for anchor investors will open on June 26. Cyient DLM plans to finalise the allotment of shares on July 5 and refunds will be initiated on July 6. The shares of the company will list on exchanges likely by July 10.

Cyient holds a 92.84 percent stake in its subsidiary, while Amansa Investments has a 7.16 percent stake.

Key concerns

Dependent on promoter and management team and key personnel and the loss of any key team member may adversely affect the business performance.

CDL has in the past entered into related party transactions and may continue to do so in the future, which may potentially involve conflicts of interest.

A downgrade in credit rating could adversely affect the ability to raise capital in the future.

Directors or promoters may enter into ventures that may lead to real or potential conflicts of interest with its business.

COVID-19 has had, and could continue to have, an adverse effect on its business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.

Unplanned slowdowns or shutdowns of manufacturing operations could have an adverse effect on the business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.

The Cyient stock fluctuated wildly on June 21 after the company announced that the IPO of subsidiary Cyient DLM will open for subscription on June 27. On Monday, Cyient shares settled 0.089 percent lower at Rs 1,459 apiece on the NSE.