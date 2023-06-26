CNBC TV18
Rs 592 crore Cyient DLM IPO to hit market tomorrow: Should you buy

By Meghna Sen  Jun 26, 2023 6:04:09 PM IST (Updated)

Analysts believe investors who are looking for short-term gains may want to consider applying for both Ideaforge and Cyient DLM IPOs but those who are looking for long-term gains may want to focus on Cyient DLM

The initial public offering (IPO) of Cyient DLM, a unit of Information Technology (IT) services firm Cyient Ltd, will open for subscription on Tuesday (June 27). The issue will remain open for bidding till Friday, 30 June, 2023. Ahead of the opening, the company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 95 in the unlisted market, according to market observers.

The company is offering its shares in the range of Rs 250-265 apiece, and at the upper end of the price band, it is aiming to raise Rs 592 crore at a valuation of Rs 2,100 crore.
The electronic manufacturing services provider company has already raised Rs 108 crore by selling 4.08 million shares to Amansa Investments at Rs 265 apiece.
X