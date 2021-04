Currently overweight on cement and underweight on financials: Valentis’ Jyotivardhan Jaipuria

Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, Founder & MD of Valentis Advisors spoke to CNBC-TV18 to discuss the fundamentals of the market. Jaipuria said that he has been more bullish on economy plays in the last 6 months. However, he sees a bit of correction in those stocks in the near term.

He further said that he prefers financials, especially private banks, and will invest in those once their valuation comes down.

“We have reduced our weightage on banks even more so we are now substantially underweight financials but that is more like a very practical thing because I think we will get this cheaper and I want to buy them once we see that correction coming through,” he explained.

He also likes cement and auto ancillaries.

"We think that over the next few weeks if you look at very tactically you could see pharma coming back and pharma starting to do a little better performance relative to the market," he added.

