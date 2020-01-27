Yen gains, yuan skids as China coronavirus fears grow amid rising death toll
Updated : January 27, 2020 12:17 PM IST
Japan's currency, often sought as a safe-haven in times of uncertainty, rose to the highest in almost three weeks versus the dollar, while the Chinese yuan fell to its lowest since January 8.
Health authorities around the world are racing to prevent a pandemic of the virus, which has infected more than 2,000 people in China and killed 80.
