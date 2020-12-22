Currency Yearender 2020: Rupee worst-performing Asian currency this year Updated : December 22, 2020 01:47 PM IST The Indian currency looks to be the worst-performing Asian currency in 2020, with about a week left for the year to end. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 3.5 percent to 73.52 per dollar. As per analysts, the underperformance is on the back of the central bank’s dollar buying. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.