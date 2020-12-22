  • SENSEX
Yearender 2020: Rupee worst-performing Asian currency this year

Updated : December 22, 2020 01:47 PM IST

The Indian currency looks to be the worst-performing Asian currency in 2020, with about a week left for the year to end.
So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 3.5 percent to 73.52 per dollar.
As per analysts, the underperformance is on the back of the central bank’s dollar buying.
