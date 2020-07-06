Currency With RBI pausing dollar purchase rupee likely to move towards 73.50 per dollar Updated : July 06, 2020 03:01 PM IST On June 29, RBI had announced another round of “operation twist” worth Rs 10,000 crore each. It is likely that RBI might do more such operations which could bring rupee near 73.00-73.50 levels in the medium term Exporters who haven’t covered earlier between 75.50-76.00 levels are suggested to hold and maintain a strict stop-loss of 74.50 levels Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply