  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency
Currency

With RBI pausing dollar purchase rupee likely to move towards 73.50 per dollar

Updated : July 06, 2020 03:01 PM IST

On June 29, RBI had announced another round of “operation twist” worth Rs 10,000 crore each.
It is likely that RBI might do more such operations which could bring rupee near 73.00-73.50 levels in the medium term
Exporters who haven’t covered earlier between 75.50-76.00 levels are suggested to hold and maintain a strict stop-loss of 74.50 levels
With RBI pausing dollar purchase rupee likely to move towards 73.50 per dollar

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

SSWL bags new orders worth over $1 mn from US

SSWL bags new orders worth over $1 mn from US

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mylan gets DGCI approval to manufacture remdesivir; Pakistan's Health Minister Zafar Mirza tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mylan gets DGCI approval to manufacture remdesivir; Pakistan's Health Minister Zafar Mirza tests positive for COVID-19

H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms, says Crisil

H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms, says Crisil

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement