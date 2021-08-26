Will ‘Nifty and Rupee Contrarians’ win when wave-3 will hit India?

The ‘Contrary’ traders or investors are those who purposefully go against prevailing market trends by selling when others are buying, and buying when most investors are selling. They believe that people come up with a bullish view when they are fully invested and have no further purchasing power or people come up with bearish they have already sold out, and think that the market can only go up from the current levels. It is really important to be both kinds of traders- Normal and contrarian, based on the market scenario.

Currently, we are observing that the equity market trend is in correlation to the COVID cases, vaccination rate and also check the relative performance of the same.

We always analyse the fundamental factors or technical parameters to gauge the outlook on the market, but now we need to understand the evolving trend in the domestic COVID cases. Based on the last two COVID instances, we can check the lead/lag scenario and predict the upcoming wave.

(We don’t hope that India faces any higher COVID cases, but for an analysis purpose this assumption makes some sense for the equity market).

Wave-1 (March to October 2020):

The Mar-Apr 2020 was a time when the world had actually faced higher COVID cases and put a stricter lockdown. At that time US, UK, and some parts of Europe were experiencing higher cases, while India had a lesser case relatively.

Despite that, the Indian government imposed a stricter curfew kind of lockdown to curb the transmission. However, once the lockdown was eased in July, Aug-2020; India also faced higher cases in Sep-Oct months with a lag of 6 months. As government packages along with RBI’s dovish stance were flooding the liquidity, the equity market didn’t fall much and continued its recovery.

Let’s check second instance of COVID.

Wave-2 (Jan to May 2021):

The US and UK once again faced higher cases in Jan-2021, but that didn’t last long as vaccination drive was launched along with stricter norms. With a lag effect of 4-5 months, India faced higher cases in April, May-2021 again. The central government directed states to impose restrictions as per the situation and requirement as daily cases were inching higher above 400K per day. During this wave Nifty remained in a mixed range of 14100 to 15400.

Wave-3 Aug to Nov 2021?

Now the question arises here. As the US, Asian & Emerging countries including China are facing higher cases, will India also face higher cases with a lag effect?

“The answer is probably big YES.”

Now let’s connect all the dots from the beginning of this article. Firstly, as a contrarian, lower cases in India suggest impending higher cases. The overcrowding during the festival could be one of the reasons for the upcoming wave-3 in India. If we check the timing of hitting a wave then squeezing ‘lag factor’ from 6 months in wave-1 to 4-5 months in wave-2 suggests just 2-3 months for the wave-3. With these assumptions, we can say that India could face higher cases in Sep-Oct, 2021. If the government fails to unveil any new package or RBI maintain their neutral stance then equity market could really face its consequences.

The divergence between the Asian market and the Indian Nifty can be easily observed over the last 1.5 months. That was just on account of rising cases in Asia and lower cases in India. That along with IPO flows, corporate borrowing through the bond sale and other FDI flows helped the equity market to retain its positive performance. For the Calendar Year-2021, Nifty is up by 18.13 percent, whereas MSCI Emerging market Index is down by 2.75 percent. On a net basis, we can say that there is a divergence of more than 20 percent between both indices. So any correction of at least 8-10 percent from the current value cannot be ruled out.

The overvaluation and divergences at the time when COVID cases are expected to bottom out suggest a higher probability of reversal in the equities.

The impact of higher inflows was not seen translating over the Rupee as RBI was seen absorbing the flows by covering the dollar in the range of 74-74.40 over the last two months. Before this, during May month also when Rupee was moving against its fundamentals and appreciating towards 72.30, RBI had intervened heavily and increased their reserves kitty. If we compare the current Rupee's performance versus EM currency performance then it is still relatively overvalued. So as a ‘Contrary’ or ‘Mean Reverting view’, chances are increasing that Rupee could depreciate by 1-1.5 percent over the short term and 2 percent over the medium term.

Outlook:

Summing up the article short, the upcoming COVID wave in India could support the contrary viewers who look for a correction when prices make a top. Hence, Nifty has sufficient room to fall by at least 8-10 percent correction over the medium term. And rupee could also feel a hit on account of outflow. That apart, delay in announcement of tapering from Jackson Hole to September FOMC meeting could give chance to Powell to come up with a firmer decision, and the impact of that could also be seen on the EM market and currencies.

Thus, we are expecting that the dollar-rupee pair should form bottom near 74-74.10 levels and rebound towards 74.80-90 over the short term and 75.30-75.50 over the medium term. Further, this view could be supported by a correction in Nifty and weakening domestic fundamentals during an upcoming COVID wave.

—Amit Pabari is the managing director of CR Forex Advisors. Views expressed are personal.