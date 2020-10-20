Currency Will bitcoin surge past $12,000? Here are triggers that could drive its rally in future Updated : October 20, 2020 04:10 PM IST According to CoinTelegraph, on a technical level, signs of record strength continued pouring in this month. The recent strength enjoyed by BTC are also on the back of bullish market dynamics, said Avi Felman, head of trading at BlockTower Capital to Forbes. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.