Why experts believe rupee could weaken further to hit 79 against US dollar

The rupee, on Monday, touched an all-time low of 77.42 against the US dollar. Parul Sinha, Head of Financial Markets, India and Head of Macro Trading, South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, told CNBC-TV18 that rupee could hit 79 against the US dollar on the upside. Meanwhile, Jayesh Mehta, MD and Country Treasurer of Bank of America, also confirmed that he doesn't see any dramatic change in factors for the rupee.

Sinha said, "Our expectation is that the dollar-rupee in the short term will find very strong support on the downside at 76.50 levels. On the upside, however, it can easily move towards 79."

She added, “We do see that exporters have not been hedging very actively or increased their hedges at current levels of dollar-rupee. They are all waiting or they will expectedly wait for 79 kind of levels in line with where on a relative exchange basis dollar-rupee is expected to move towards at those levels we do expect a lot of selling coming from exporters.”

Sinha is not surprised with the weakening of the Indian rupee. She explained that rupee could depreciate further in the absence of RBI support.

She said, "We are not surprised by this INR weakness and we see more room for this move to continue. The rupee still is on the stronger side of historical averages on a relative basis and has at least another 1 to 2 percent to depreciate easily if RBI does not come in strongly to support the rupee."

Meanwhile, Jayesh Mehta, MD and Country Treasurer of Bank of America, said that he doesn’t see any factors dramatically changing for the rupee. He pointed out that all emerging market currencies are currently depreciating.

Mehta said, "All the factors right now, and we don't see any of that changing dramatically. Six months back, we had robust flow, even though FPI stopped in October, but we had FDI coming in, and we didn't have crude at the level which we are seeing it today and we don't know the uncertainty there. All the other emerging market currencies are depreciating. In fact, today, unlike other developed markets, it is more on the emerging market in last two days, which has been impacted more. So I think we will continue to see that till the tide changes and doesn't look like anything changing immediately."

Mehta stressed on the need to watch factors such as oil prices, gold imports to gauge if current account deficit could come under pressure.

