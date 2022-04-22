What’s next for US Dollar index- 98 or 103?

The stronger US growth, higher inflation, and Fed’s hawkish hikes to reflect in the US dollar index move over the short and medium-term. The risk-off sentiment led by a Russia-Ukraine crisis is an add-on to the ongoing rally. Just before the start of Fed’s tapering, we suggested the US dollar could go to the 100 mark. Bang on, it has come within given time frame.

What’s next for the US dollar index? A look at major factors

1. Stronger US growth: The US economy expanded by a 6.9 percent annual pace from October through December quarter and by 5.7 percent for the whole of 2021, the fastest calendar-year growth since a 7.2 percent surge in 1984. Joe Biden’s million dollar stimulus package along with the Fed’s flood of liquidity is expected to work well for the US in upcoming months and quarters too and hence US growth is likely to remain stronger.

2. Recovery in the job market: The jobless claims are the lowest since 1968 and the unemployment rate of 3.6 percent is at a two-year low. Despite concerns about record level inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war, American companies are still hiring at full scale, while more people are returning to the labour force. It seems the job market will remain in a favourable position this year too.

3. Record level inflation: The prices in the US jumped to their highest rates since 1981, rising 8.5 percent over the year to end of March as war-related concerns added further pressure on ongoing supply bottlenecks. The rising cost of energy, food, and rent has been a major challenge for Americans and to curb that Fed needs to act aggressively.

4. Fed’s hawkish hikes and QT: The above three factors are preferred measures for the Fed to take a call on their monetary policy. In the upcoming meet, which is due on May 3 & 4, Fed is expected to act aggressively on hiking process.

The future market (Fed Watch tool) is suggesting that there is a 96 percent probability of 50 bps in May and about 215 basis points in cumulative rate increases in 2022, providing ample support for the dollar . With this, Fed is expected to come up with a quantitative plan too.

In reaction to the upcoming hikes and rising inflation, the US 10-year benchmark is quoting at 2.85 percent-highest level since Dec 2018.

5. Supportive risk-off demand for USD: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has changed the dynamics of the world and its implications can be seen in commodity prices. The disruption in global economy raises doubt over the sustainability of developing countries or EM and hence the demand for USD increases.

Technical Bias

The weekly technical chart of US dollar Index is in primary uptrend and it is expected to test 102.50 levels over the short term and 103 to 103.80 over the medium term. On the contrary side, support lies at 99.50 and further at 97.60.

Outlook

It would be another Dollar-Bull year for the market. The base case scenario suggests that the US growth rate has been tremendous and likely to remain upbeat. Further, despite war-related concerns and rising interest rates, the US is likely to outweigh its peers and EM. The job market is also expected to remain supportive and inflation due to multiple reasons to inch further higher.

Thus, Fed is on course to double hike in May and June. Overall, given pointers are favourable for the US DXY, one can target 102.50 over the short term (2 months) and 103 to 103.50 over the medium-term (3-5 months). The stronger USD will surely weigh on Euro (target-1.06) and Pound (target-1.28).

The author Amit Pabari is Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors. Views expressed are personal.