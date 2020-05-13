Currency What will be the impact of increased borrowing on the rupee? Updated : May 13, 2020 12:42 PM IST From April mid, Indian bond yields have been on the falling constantly and have fallen by 53 bps from 6.50 percent to 5.97 percent. Due to multiple rate cuts, OMOs, and other measures of adding stimulus in the system, banks now have excess liquidity with them. Also, higher long term yields make long term investment more expensive. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365