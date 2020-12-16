Currency Weakness in dollar likely to continue; good news for Euro, Pound Updated : December 16, 2020 11:35 AM IST It is likely that the weakness in the Dollar shall be extended close to 88.50-88.70 levels in the medium to long run. The Euro, although remaining on an uptrend, kept shy of 1.200 levels as investors awaited the ECB’s stance on asset purchase and rising Euro. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.