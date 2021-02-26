'We diss what we miss': Shankar Sharma on Charlie Munger's anti-cryptocurrency rant Updated : February 26, 2021 05:36 PM IST Shankar Sharma, a Veteran market watcher, took a dig at Munger and ‘Dalal Street old fogeys’ on Friday, saying those who miss out on top assets later diss them. He referred to Charlie Munger’s anti-cryptocurrency rant on Wednesday when he likened investing in Bitcoin to fox hunting and quoted Oscar Wilde. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply