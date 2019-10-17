Volatility in rupee and across major currency pairs to continue; all eyes on EU summit
Updated : October 17, 2019 08:46 AM IST
US retail sales fell for the first time in seven months for September to 0.3 percent compared with market expectations of a rise of 0.3 percent.
On UK, it is important to keep a watch on events unfolding from the EU summit, which begins today and will end tomorrow.
On the domestic front, RBI minutes needs to be closely watched.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more