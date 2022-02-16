View: Rupee to move to 76.30 vs US dollar in near term

“Markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."- quoted by economist John Maynard Keynes. We could relate that with the Indian Rupee, when it was trading near 74.50-74.70 zone, just before RBI policy. Finally, the clueless Rupee got its direction on the RBI policy day and tested the 75 mark. Along with that US CPI data proved to be a game-changer for the major markets and so for the Rupee. The momentum has picked up sharply and the USDINR pair is currently quoting near 75.60 levels- the highest level since Dec 22, 2021. Let’s understand the crisp causes that help us to come to a conclusion for a scenario beyond 76.30 levels.

Negative factors for the Rupee

Fed’s call on end of bond-buying and imminent rate hike:

With experts obsessing over the March FOMC meeting, where odds hit 100 percent of a 50bps rate hike and 94 percent of 75 rate hike after the release of US CPI data hike (and more than 6 hikes for all of 2022), the thrilling action is expected in February Fed fund contracts which had jumped to 13 bps, suggesting modest tightening.

The Fed hasn’t gathered its troop of central bankers to raise rates at a special inter-meeting session since 1994. If they do so now, then it would be very bullish for the US dollar index and a negative for the EM FX.

Russia-Ukraine tension:

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine tension could be the biggest geopolitical tension of the year. Russia has sent over 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border. From the western side, US President Joe Biden has warned that the US and its allies would respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs if Russia invades Ukraine. As a result of the same, safe-haven demand has been observed in the US dollar, crude oil (trading at a 7-year high), and gold (trading at a 13-month high). This is not a good message for the riskier currencies like EM FX, and so for the Rupee.

Higher crude oil and other energy prices:

Oil is already up by more than 40 percent for this financial year and it has doubled India's oil import bill, while gas import costs have risen 61 percent. In nine months through Dec 2021, India has paid $82.4 billion against the oil import bill, a jump of 108 percent over the same period last year. On economic statistic wise, every $10 increase in oil prices increases our CAD (current account deficit) by $14 billion and widens CAD/GDP ratio by 0.5 percent. Other commodities like coal natural gas are also creating a headwind in front of the trade figure and so pressurizing on the local unit.

Roller-coaster ride in equities:

The term “what goes up must come down” is a phrase that means things that rise must eventually settle to fair value. The FIIs have sold Rs 80,000 crore worth of stocks and they are still on course to offload heavy amounts on a flight of capital from riskier assets. The outflow will keep on pressurising on the Rupee ahead too.

Uncertainty ahead of state election and results

Five states in India have entered into a voting period. It is likely to determine the political direction of the world’s largest democracy and the fortunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Any changes in the political power from the existing ruling ones will weigh down on the state borrowing, spending, and revenue figure.

Positive factors for the Rupee

RBI’s FX reserves and long forwards

Against given odds, RBI’s FX reserves of $631 billion and $49 billion forward books could support Rupee. If RBI thinks that it wants to support Rupee by using this kitty then some respite can be seen.

India’s biggest IPO- LIC:

LIC has filed its draft papers with the markets regulator for its much-awaited IPO. The insurer plans to sell 5 percent of its stake through an offer for sale (OFS). The government hopes to raise as much as $12 billion from selling a stake in the IPO. However, how much will be allotted to the FIIs and FPIs is yet to be finalised, and hence the impact is not known.

Outlook

Hawkish Fed, Russia-Ukraine tension, escalating crude oil and other energy prices, uncertainty over election and FIIs' outflow surely outweigh positive factors like RBI’s FX reserves and LIC IPO.

Ideally, it should further depreciate towards 76.30 levels in the near term. If we see further outflow by the end of this financial year (March-end) then one can expect the USDINR pair moving towards 76.80 to 77.00 levels over the medium term.

On the flip side, 75.20 to 75.00 will act as a crucial support level, below which the pair has a lesser chance of moving. In the odd case, if it breaks this support zone then the likely range for the pair would be 74.50 to 75.50. However, that will also be an opportunity for the importers to buy on dips and keep hedges for atleast 40 to 50 days of payables.

The author Amit Pabari is MD CR Forex Advisors. Views expressed are personal.