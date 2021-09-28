Rupee hits 1-month low against dollar, above 74 mark for first time since Aug 27

The Indian rupee has weakened against the US dollar during Tuesday's session, hitting the lowest intraday level recorded in a month. It moved above the 74-mark against the greenback for the first time since August 27.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.79 against the dollar, then edged higher to 73.75, up 8 paise over its previous close and now it has slipped against the dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.83 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 percent to 93.44 in the morning.

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note this Tuesday morning against the dollar, tracking the strength of the greenback and strong crude oil prices, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 594.63 crore, as per exchange data.