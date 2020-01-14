#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
US Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing

Updated : January 14, 2020 09:12 AM IST

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had accused China of deliberately holding down the value of its yuan currency to create an unfair trade advantage.
In its latest currency report, the Treasury said that as part of the Phase 1 trade deal, China had made "enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation" and agreed to publish relevant data on exchange rates and external balances.
Treasury report also cited continued concerns about the currency practices of eight other countries - Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam - and added a ninth, Switzerland, to its list.
