  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency
Currency

Up 900% from March lows, should you buy Bitcoin? UBS lists pros and cons

Updated : January 15, 2021 03:31 PM IST

From a low of $4,000 in mid-March last year, the price of the world's first and most famous cryptocurrency has risen by nearly 900 percent
Institutional investors are buying more than in 2017, when Bitcoin exceeded $20,000 for the first time, observed UBS.
While still underdeveloped, the open interest in the Bitcoin futures market has also increased more than threefold since October, it added.
Up 900% from March lows, should you buy Bitcoin? UBS lists pros and cons

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% lower; IT stocks drag

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% lower; IT stocks drag

Google completes $2.1 billion Fitbit acquisition

Google completes $2.1 billion Fitbit acquisition

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 15,590 COVID-19 cases, India tally over 1.05 cr; active cases at 2.13 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 15,590 COVID-19 cases, India tally over 1.05 cr; active cases at 2.13 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement