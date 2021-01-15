Currency Up 900% from March lows, should you buy Bitcoin? UBS lists pros and cons Updated : January 15, 2021 03:31 PM IST From a low of $4,000 in mid-March last year, the price of the world's first and most famous cryptocurrency has risen by nearly 900 percent Institutional investors are buying more than in 2017, when Bitcoin exceeded $20,000 for the first time, observed UBS. While still underdeveloped, the open interest in the Bitcoin futures market has also increased more than threefold since October, it added. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply