Union Budget 2019: Govt to introduce new series of visually impaired friendly Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20 coins

The government will roll out new series of coins of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20, which were released by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7, 2019, said union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech.

Coins in this new series have been designed by the National Institute of Design with several differentiating features to make it easier for visually-impaired individuals to identify them.

The new rolling out of new coins at a time when the value of coins in circulation stands at around Rs 25,000 crore is reportedly taken on account of existing inflation levels in the economy.

Issued for circulation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the provisions of the RBI Act, the coins are minted under the Coinage Act at Mumbai, Alipore, Saifabad and Cheriapally and Noida.

Catch all the live updates on the Union Budget 2019-20.

Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.