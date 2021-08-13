‘Tighten’ your seat belt before ‘Tapering’ breakout

How do you feel, when you lay down on the surface in the night and look at the sky… list down your wishes imagining what if I see a falling star… And exactly that time you actually see a falling star… You may immediately close your eyes and start reading one by one from that wish list.

The rationale behind this fiction story is that, importers might wish for sufficient hedge cover on falling star (on breakout) and exporters might wish that they could actually see that breakout happening. Now, it is up to importers and exporters that how they want to manage their risk and take advantage of the upcoming breakout move on the DXY.

The risk becomes an opportunity when it is well managed. We are visualizing the evolving trend in the DXY and its likely impact on the local currency Rupee. Let’s check those fundamentals factors that could drive US Dollar index higher.

Stronger US Job report:

One could say that universe listened to Jerome Powell’s job market recovery as it turned true partially within a week. Over last meeting, FOMC governor was seen concerning a bit regarding the job market and pointed to the unemployment rate in their recent policy. However, NFP released on last Friday delivered above their expectation by adding 944K jobs in July and unemployment rate too fell to 5.4 percent. This boosted a momentum in DXY towards 92.80 levels.

Other supportive US economic data: Not just Job market is showing the strength, but other economic factors such as record-level CPI, PPI, retail & core retail sales, housing data, manufacturing PMI and services PMI too remained on a stronger note. The only reason behind solid data could be higher vaccination rate, supportive government policies and faster reopening. This gave US the advantage over its peer DM countries like Europe and UK.

And hence, vaccination differential could favour demand for the USD.

Jerome to be Jackie Chan in Jackson Hole: If something goes in favour of you, then definitely your voice rises with confidence and you are able to present your views more convincingly. The Fed manager- Jerome Powell will be speaking in the Jackson Hole meeting and could feel like Jackie Chan’s spirit while delivering his speech in front of other governors. If he comes up with any lift-off announcement, then the market could feel a hit and peer currencies could experience a bearish movement against USD.

Rising yield & rate Hike probability: After recent US labor market data, the market got their conviction on the timing of the taper and thus nominal yield rose across the curve. The benchmark US 10 year yield jumped from 1.20 percent to 1.31 percent post-release of the data. With that short-term real rates were also seen recovering from the bottom. These rates affect the future interest rate decision. The prospect of a rate hike, hold or cut all depends on the future expectation of yield rate, curve, and inflation. And in the US, that ‘rate expectation factor’ also trades on the CME exchange with different contracts for each Fed meeting date. The interesting observation can be seen in that historical trend of particular ‘Dec-2022 meeting’, where the probability of rate hike increased up to 40 percent and probability of more rate hikes are also increasing.

Technical Breakout on US DXY:

The below weekly US DXY chart suggests that the index is heading towards a breakout zone of 93.10-93.50. If it crosses this zone on any event day then we may see the index to test 95.50 - 95.70 levels over the medium term with 2 to 3 months perspective. On the opposite side, the immediate bottom of 91.80 will act as a crucial support and then the middle Bollinger band or 20 DMA of 91.50 will be final support for the index, below which one has to revisit their levels. However, the probability of odds giving breakout is approximately 80 percent, so downside possibility rules out.

Outlook:

The given strong base of US fundamentals economic data such as rising inflation pushed the governor to turn hawkish over the last two months. Furthermore, the passage of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure will give a multiplier effect on the US growth. That can be experienced over the years, but over the short and medium-term too, the US could be seen dominating across the world after a higher vaccination drive and became the first one to reopen their economy.

Other confirmatory factors such as recovering real yield and rising prospects of rate hike confirm bullishness in the DXY. Hence, we are targeting 93.50 over the short term and 95.50 - 95.70 over 2 to 3 month time horizon. On the flip side, 91.80 and 91.50 remain key support for the DXY.

The implication of the bullish DXY on account of Fed tapering could be seen over the USDINR pair too. The way RBI is absorbing all FII and IPO flows on every dip suggests their well-planned preparation and that could keep them ahead of the time.

The intensity of depreciation in the Rupee could be lower this time as RBI could use its reserves to curb losses. But still, the USDINR pair will steadily head higher lower 75.30 to 75.50 levels with some immediate hurdle at 74.50 and 74.90 levels. On the lower side, RBI supported level of 74-74.10 is unlikely to break in the near term.