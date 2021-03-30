The rising sun for the US could trigger headwind for emerging markets Updated : March 30, 2021 03:52 PM IST The higher US bond yield and inflation are headwinds for the Emerging market central banks and hence they forcefully need to do rate hikes to control the flight of capital flows. Rupee could feel some hit but likely to remain above other peers. The strong US dollar and weakness in EM markets & FX could lead to a reversal in the USDINR pair towards 73.50-74.00 in the near term. Published : March 30, 2021 03:49 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply