The rising sun for the US could trigger headwind for emerging markets

Updated : March 30, 2021 03:52 PM IST

The higher US bond yield and inflation are headwinds for the Emerging market central banks and hence they forcefully need to do rate hikes to control the flight of capital flows.
Rupee could feel some hit but likely to remain above other peers.
The strong US dollar and weakness in EM markets & FX could lead to a reversal in the USDINR pair towards 73.50-74.00 in the near term.
