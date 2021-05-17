‘Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin’, Elon Musk ends speculations Updated : May 17, 2021 04:47:40 IST Tesla had recently sold 10 percent of its Bitcoin holdings, “to prove liquidity” according to Musk himself Recent trouble with Bitcoin came when Musk announced that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin payments for its cars due to environmental concerns regarding Bitcoin mining Published : May 17, 2021 04:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply