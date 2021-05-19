$STOPELON is a new coin born as reaction to Elon Musk's constant influence on crypto values Updated : May 19, 2021 17:37:37 IST “Elon Musk is infamous for irresponsibly manipulating the cryptocurrency market with his Twitter account," says the Stop Elon team, on their website. Cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and others have been under the spotlight for the energy required to mine digital coins and the impact on the environment. Published : May 19, 2021 05:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply