Rupee hits record low: Comfortable forex buffer to help mitigate crisis

The Indian rupee fell to a historic low on Monday. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ananth Narayan, Professor at SPJIMR and Jayesh Mehta of Bank of America to discuss this development to gauge the troubled waters the economy might be heading into.

The Indian rupee fell to a historic low on Monday. The INR declined 81 paise to 76.98 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as intensifying geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors to the safe-haven appeal of the greenback.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ananth Narayan, Professor at SPJIMR, said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has plenty of reserves to buy time and there was no reason to panic.

“The one buffer that we have, which is amazing is obviously our foreign currency reserves. As of now, on the currency front, it looks like we could be seeing a durable outflow of between $50, $60, $70 billion through the course of the next year if oil prices continue where they are. We are staring at a trade deficit of over $250 billion. We are looking at our current account deficit of over 3 percent of GDP. We are looking at inflation possibly over 6 percent but RBI has plenty of reserves to buy us time, we need don't panic,” he said.

Narayan said that the current situation was a policy maker's nightmare. “When you have crude oil prices going up to $130 when you have all commodity prices going up, and you have global GDP forecasts being brought down sharply, this doesn't make for a good policy context. Clearly, we are looking at persistent inflation and we are looking at a slowdown in growth,” he reasoned.

Jayesh Mehta, MD and Country Treasurer at Bank of America said that RBI intervention was currently holding the fort.

“Oil at $135 is worrisome how long it is going to last that is something one needs to really look at it.”

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

Catch all stock market updates here