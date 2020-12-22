Currency Rupee widens losses by 5 paise at 73.84 against US dollar Updated : December 22, 2020 06:44 PM IST The local unit finally closed at 73.84 against the American currency, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee plunged 23 paise to end at a two-week low of 73.79 against the US dollar. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.37 percent to USD 50.21 per barrel. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.