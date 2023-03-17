Rupee vs US dollar: INR up at 82.49 versus USD

The rupee started Friday's trading session 24 paise higher at 82.49 vs the US dollar. Crude oil benchmarks rebounded, while the US dollar index remained steady.

The rupee started Friday's trading session 24 paise higher at 82.49 vs the US dollar against Thursday's closing at 82.72. Crude oil benchmarks rebounded, while the US dollar index remained steady in early hours of Friday.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.26 percent lower at 103.8.

Crude oil prices advanced early on Friday as after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets. Brent crude futures were trading 1.1 percent higher at $75.5 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 1.2 percent higher at $69.14 per barrel at the last count.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 started Friday's session higher.