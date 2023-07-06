CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscurrency NewsRupee vs dollar: INR falls to 82.45 versus USD

Rupee vs dollar: INR falls to 82.45 versus USD

Rupee vs dollar: INR falls to 82.45 versus USD
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 11:38:50 AM IST (Published)

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.02 percent down at 103.015.

The rupee fell by 20 paise in early trade on Thursday to 82.45 against the US dollar. On Wednesday, it had closed at 82.25 against the US dollar.

Live TV

Loading...

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.02 percent down at 103.015.
Crude oil benchmarks were also trading lower today. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.47 percent down at $76.29 per barrel, while WTI futures were trading 0.26 percent down at $71.6 per barrel.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X