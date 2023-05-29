Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.54 versus USD

Crude oil benchmarks gained on Monday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.82 percent higher at $77.61 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.91 percent higher at $73.32 per barrel.

The rupee rose 6 paise to 82.54 against the US dollar during early trade on Monday, tracking positive global cues. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.08 percent lower at near 104.052.

"On the domestic front, a halt in US DXY, exporter’s participation and some FDI flows helped Rupee to appreciate towards 82.55 on Friday. FPIs are about to close this month with a whooping investment of $4.8 billion. However, this was not reflected in the currency’s move and thus both diverged. From RBI’s side, as expected their FX reserves took a hit as kitty fell by $6.05 billion to a total of $593.47 billion. After considering revaluation, still, they might have used 3-4 yards of dollars to tame down the depreciating move," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

The position of the US debt ceiling talks has also resulted in a positive sentiment in the markets. "Finally, the global economy and financial markets got some relief as President Joe Biden and House Republicans have reached a deal to raise the government's debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion for two years and avert a devastating default. The bill is expected to be voted on later this week," Pabari said.

He said the Asian markets were trading on a mixed note, except Japan, where the Nikkei continued to push 33-year highs.

"In the forex market, EUR, GBP and US DXY largely remained unaffected after the Debt-ceiling news. It will be interesting to see how the US market, yields, and CDS spreads perform this week. Now, the market will start shifting its focus towards US economic data- US ADP non-farm, official job report, and OPEC meeting," he said.