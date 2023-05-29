Rupee vs US dollar: INR rises to 82.54 versus USD

Crude oil benchmarks gained on Monday. At the last count, brent crude futures were trading 0.82 percent higher at $77.61 per barrel. WTI futures, too, were trading 0.91 percent higher at $73.32 per barrel.

The rupee rose 6 paise to 82.54 against the US dollar during early trade on Monday, tracking positive global cues. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.08 percent lower at near 104.052.

"On the domestic front, a halt in US DXY, exporter’s participation and some FDI flows helped Rupee to appreciate towards 82.55 on Friday. FPIs are about to close this month with a whooping investment of $4.8 billion. However, this was not reflected in the currency’s move and thus both diverged. From RBI’s side, as expected their FX reserves took a hit as kitty fell by $6.05 billion to a total of $593.47 billion. After considering revaluation, still, they might have used 3-4 yards of dollars to tame down the depreciating move," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.